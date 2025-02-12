Longwood visits High Point following Garland’s 23-point game

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 5-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 5-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on High Point after Colby Garland scored 23 points in Longwood’s 71-69 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers have gone 13-1 in home games. High Point is the leader in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Lancers have gone 5-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Mickens averaging 2.0.

High Point averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.5 points for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Tucker is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

