Longwood takes on South Carolina Upstate, seeks 5th straight victory

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-20, 5-10 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (20-9, 11-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood heads into a matchup with South Carolina Upstate as winners of four straight games.

The Lancers are 10-4 in home games. Longwood is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 5-10 in conference matchups. South Carolina Upstate averages 21.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Longwood’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is averaging 11 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 32.1% and averaging 9.3 points for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 52.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

