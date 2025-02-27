Longwood hosts Winthrop after Doucet’s 24-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (19-10, 9-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-12, 6-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Winthrop Eagles (19-10, 9-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-12, 6-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits Longwood after KJ Doucet scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 81-77 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers are 12-3 in home games. Longwood is ninth in the Big South with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Tucker averaging 3.2.

The Eagles are 9-5 in Big South play. Winthrop averages 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Longwood scores 78.7 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 78.4 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Longwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is shooting 42.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kelton Talford is averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.