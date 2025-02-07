Longwood hosts Moss and Radford

Radford Highlanders (15-10, 5-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-8, 5-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (15-10, 5-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-8, 5-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Longwood after Jarvis Moss scored 21 points in Radford’s 78-75 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 11-1 in home games. Longwood is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 5-5 in conference matchups. Radford has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Longwood makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Radford’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Longwood has given up to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Moss is averaging 14 points for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

