Longwood hosts Charleston Southern in conference showdown

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-12, 5-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-6, 7-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiki McIntyre and Longwood host Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern in Big South action Saturday.

The Lancers are 9-2 on their home court. Longwood averages 14.0 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by McIntyre with 3.4.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Longwood is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 57.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 59.0 Longwood gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Alben is averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 14.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

