Longwood faces Presbyterian, looks to halt 3-game slide

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 7-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-19, 3-8 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 7-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-19, 3-8 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood aims to end its three-game skid with a victory against Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-9 in home games. Presbyterian averages 19.2 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lancers have gone 7-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Presbyterian scores 52.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 60.1 Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kindseth is averaging 10.6 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.