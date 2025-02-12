Long Beach State visits Christensen and Hawaii

Long Beach State Beach (7-18, 3-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-8 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m.…

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Long Beach State after Tanner Christensen scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 76-72 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 11-5 in home games. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Beach are 3-10 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Hawaii averages 72.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 67.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 70.4 Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Christensen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beach. Devin Askew is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.