Long Beach State takes on UCSB, aims to break 5-game skid

Long Beach State Beach (7-15, 3-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-8, 5-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (7-15, 3-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-8, 5-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State is looking to break its five-game losing streak with a victory against UCSB.

The Gauchos have gone 8-4 at home. UCSB is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Beach have gone 3-7 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

UCSB averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Gauchos. Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TJ Wainwright averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.