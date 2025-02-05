Long Beach State plays UC Davis after Tucker’s 27-point game

Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 7-4 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 7-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces UC Davis after Savannah Tucker scored 27 points in Long Beach State’s 77-68 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Davis averages 14.2 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Sydney Burns with 2.8.

The Beach are 7-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 5.1.

UC Davis makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Long Beach State averages 14.0 more points per game (69.3) than UC Davis gives up (55.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Megan Norris is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 16 points for the Beach. Jada Crawshaw is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

