Long Beach State hosts Hawaii after Tucker’s 33-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-6, 11-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 8-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-6, 11-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 8-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Hawaii after Savannah Tucker scored 33 points in Long Beach State’s 88-65 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 7-4 in home games. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 8.5.

The Rainbow Wahine are 11-2 against conference opponents. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 3.9.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 60.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is averaging 17.2 points for the Beach. Patricia Chung is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 60.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.