Long Beach State hosts Adams and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-7, 8-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-17, 3-9 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -10; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays Long Beach State after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-63 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 3-7 on their home court. Long Beach State is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 8-4 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 9.3.

Long Beach State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beach. Devin Askew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adams is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

