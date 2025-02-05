Long and Tarleton State host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (3-17, 0-7 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-9, 5-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-17, 0-7 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-9, 5-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Seattle U after Jakoriah Long scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 74-53 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 9-2 in home games. Tarleton State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 0-7 in conference games. Seattle U has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tarleton State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 57.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 57.4 Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Texans. Long is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 52.6% and averaging 9.9 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.