Locke, Mercer Bears to host Olafsdottir and the Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 6-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-16, 2-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sigrun…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 6-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-16, 2-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sigrun Olafsdottir and Chattanooga visit Ashlee Locke and Mercer in SoCon action.

The Bears have gone 4-7 at home. Mercer averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mocs are 6-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Mercer is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 37.8% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Mercer gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 8.2 points for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 51.7 points, 22.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.