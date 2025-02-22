LIU visits Le Moyne after Dancier’s 30-point performance

Long Island Sharks (13-15, 9-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-19, 4-9 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (13-15, 9-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-19, 4-9 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts LIU after AJ Dancier scored 30 points in Le Moyne’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Dolphins have gone 6-6 at home. Le Moyne has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Sharks are 9-4 in NEC play. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC with 12.1 assists per game led by Terell Strickland averaging 4.3.

Le Moyne makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). LIU’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dancier is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists. Robby Carmody is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

