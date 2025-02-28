LIU visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Brown’s 23-point game

Long Island Sharks (15-15, 11-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-18, 8-7 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (15-15, 11-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-18, 8-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts LIU after Terrence Brown scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 82-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 8-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 12.4.

The Sharks are 11-4 against NEC opponents. LIU leads the NEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Shadrak Lasu averaging 2.6.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 74.4 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.8 LIU gives up. LIU averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Dylan Jones is averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Lasu is averaging 5.7 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

