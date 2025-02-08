LIU secures 62-59 win over Stonehill

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 24 points in LIU’s 62-59 win against Stonehill on Saturday. Davis had three…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 24 points in LIU’s 62-59 win against Stonehill on Saturday.

Davis had three steals for the Sharks (12-15, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 12 points and added three steals. Blake Lander went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Skyhawks (12-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Louie Semona, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Chas Stinson added 10 points and five assists for Stonehill. Christopher Melis also had eight points.

NEXT UP

LIU takes on Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday, and Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (PA) on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

