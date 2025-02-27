LIU secures 60-47 win against Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 17 points helped Long Island University defeat Wagner 60-47 on Thursday night. The Sharks…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 17 points helped Long Island University defeat Wagner 60-47 on Thursday night.

The Sharks will be the No. 2 seed in the Northeast Conference tournament.

Davis shot 6 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Sharks (15-15, 11-4). Jamal Fuller shot 3 for 8 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Blake Lander shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Zae Blake led the Seahawks (14-14, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tyje Kelton added 10 points and two steals for Wagner. R.J. Greene finished with nine points.

Both teams finish regular-season play Saturday. LIU visits Fairleigh Dickinson and Wagner plays Central Connecticut State at home.

