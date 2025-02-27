LIU plays Wagner for conference matchup

Long Island Sharks (6-20, 3-10 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-18, 4-9 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (6-20, 3-10 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-18, 4-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU visit Julia Fabozzi and Wagner on Thursday.

The Seahawks are 5-6 in home games. Wagner allows 66.1 points and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Sharks are 3-10 against conference opponents. LIU gives up 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Wagner is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wagner gives up.

The Seahawks and Sharks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Legions is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

