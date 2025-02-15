LIU defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 62-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 21 points and Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 62-58 on Saturday. Davis added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 21 points and Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 62-58 on Saturday.

Davis added three steals for the Sharks (13-15, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller added 19 points and five rebounds. Terell Strickland went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Terrence Brown finished with 22 points and four steals for the Knights (11-16, 7-5). Fairleigh Dickinson also got 11 points and two steals from Jameel Morris. Bismark Nsiah had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

LIU takes on Le Moyne on the road on Saturday, and Fairleigh Dickinson visits Mercyhurst on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.