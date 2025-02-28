Little Rock visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 30-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (18-12, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-11, 12-7 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (18-12, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-11, 12-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Little Rock after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 30 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 83-68 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 11-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 12-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 2.2.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 69.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 66.7 SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Tuongthach Gatkek is averaging 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.