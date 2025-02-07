Little Rock takes road win streak into matchup with Morehead State

Little Rock Trojans (15-9, 9-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-10, 9-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (15-9, 9-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-10, 9-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Morehead State looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Eagles are 9-2 on their home court. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC scoring 67.7 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Trojans are 9-4 in conference play. Little Rock ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 2.3.

Morehead State scores 67.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.5 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 68.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 68.6 Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.