Little Rock secures 75-61 victory over Western Illinois

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson scored 25 points as Little Rock beat Western Illinois 75-61 on Saturday night.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson scored 25 points as Little Rock beat Western Illinois 75-61 on Saturday night.

Jefferson shot 10 for 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (18-11, 12-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Tuongthach Gatkek scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Mwani Wilkinson shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Ryan Myers finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (10-19, 4-14). Western Illinois also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Trey Deveaux. Sean Smith also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.