Little Rock plays Southeast Missouri State after Lawson’s 24-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-9, 10-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Southeast Missouri State after Johnathan Lawson scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 76-62 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. Little Rock has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 10-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Little Rock makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Southeast Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 17.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

