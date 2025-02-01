Little Rock hosts UT Martin after McCarn’s 23-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-14, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 8-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-14, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 8-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Little Rock after Kenley McCarn scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 78-54 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans have gone 6-3 at home. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Brenna Burk averaging 4.0.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Little Rock’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The Trojans and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Brooks is averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. Faith Lee is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

McCarn is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks. Anaya Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

