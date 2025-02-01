Little Rock hosts UT Martin after Grullon’s 31-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-13, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-9, 7-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-13, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-9, 7-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Little Rock after Josue Grullon scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 90-79 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans are 6-3 in home games. Little Rock has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 5-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks ninth in the OVC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Little Rock’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Ante Beljan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

