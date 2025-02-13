Little Rock hosts Tennessee Tech following Walker’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-5, 12-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 11-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-5, 12-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 11-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on Little Rock after Anna Walker scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 65-54 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Trojans are 7-4 on their home court. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Little Rock’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Brooks is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 5.6 points and 1.9 steals. Jordan Holman is averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Peyton Carter is averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

