Little Rock hosts Tennessee Tech after Walker’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-5, 12-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 11-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on Little Rock after Anna Walker scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 65-54 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Trojans are 7-4 in home games. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Emerald Parker leads the Trojans with 6.4 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 12-2 against OVC opponents.

Little Rock scores 62.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 62.0 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Little Rock gives up.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Faith Lee is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

