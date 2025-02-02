Lipsey and No. 3 Iowa State host No. 11 Kansas

Iowa State Cyclones (17-4, 8-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-4, 8-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits No. 11 Kansas after Tamin Lipsey scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 80-61 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 9.7 boards.

The Cyclones have gone 8-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 14-3 record against teams above .500.

Kansas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 16.3 more points per game (83.0) than Kansas gives up (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.8 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Curtis Jones is averaging 17.9 points for the Cyclones. Lipsey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

