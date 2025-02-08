Lipscomb wins 94-81 against Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gyasi Powell had 23 points in Lipscomb’s 94-81 win over Queens on Saturday. Powell also contributed…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gyasi Powell had 23 points in Lipscomb’s 94-81 win over Queens on Saturday.

Powell also contributed six rebounds for the Bisons (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joe Anderson added 21 points while going 8 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Will Pruitt had 19 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Royals (15-10, 8-4) were led in scoring by Leo Colimerio, who finished with 26 points and four assists. Kalib Mathews added 14 points for Queens. Bryce Cash had 11 points.

