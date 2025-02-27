Lipscomb visits Treadwell and Bellarmine

Lipscomb Bisons (18-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 8-8 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Lipscomb Bisons (18-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 8-8 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb after Skylar Treadwell scored 29 points in Bellarmine’s 93-65 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Knights are 7-6 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vinson averaging 4.7.

Bellarmine is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 74.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 72.7 Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Treadwell is averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Holcomb is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 10.2 points. Vinson is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

