Lipscomb visits Bellarmine following McGowan’s 22-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (18-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 8-8 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (18-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 8-8 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Bellarmine after Claira McGowan scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 66-64 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Knights have gone 7-6 at home. Bellarmine has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bisons have gone 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bellarmine is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.2 points for the Knights. Hope Sivori is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 13.7 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

