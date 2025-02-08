Lipscomb visits Austin Peay following Vinson’s 22-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 5-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 5-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Austin Peay after Bella Vinson scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 92-75 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Governors are 4-4 in home games. Austin Peay has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons are 7-4 against conference opponents. Lipscomb is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay averages 58.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 67.6 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Bisons match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: La’Nya Foster is averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Governors. Briana Rivera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vinson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Jalyn Holcomb is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.