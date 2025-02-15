Lipscomb plays Queens (NC) after Heard’s 20-point outing

Queens (NC) Royals (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-9, 8-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens (NC) Royals (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-9, 8-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Queens (NC) after Molly Heard scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 86-79 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bisons have gone 11-3 in home games. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Royals have gone 2-11 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Holcomb is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.7 points. Bella Vinson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.