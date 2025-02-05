Lipscomb hosts Blake and West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (8-13, 2-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 6-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (8-13, 2-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 6-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Lipscomb after Amanda Blake scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 82-73 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons are 10-2 in home games. Lipscomb is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolves are 2-8 in conference games. West Georgia has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Wolves match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Vinson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Destiny Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

