Lipscomb hosts Bellarmine following Ognacevic’s 20-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (3-19, 0-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 6-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (3-19, 0-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 6-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -19.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Bellarmine after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 80-71 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 7-3 at home. Lipscomb is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-9 in ASUN play. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN with 14.0 assists per game led by Ben Johnson averaging 2.3.

Lipscomb’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.