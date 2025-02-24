Lindenwood (MO) visits Western Illinois following McCowan’s 35-point performance

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-7, 16-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-14, 7-11 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-7, 16-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-14, 7-11 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Lindenwood (MO) after Raegan McCowan scored 35 points in Western Illinois’ 86-80 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Leathernecks are 8-5 in home games. Western Illinois ranks third in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by McCowan averaging 5.8.

The Lions are 16-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) ranks third in the OVC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 66.9 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The Leathernecks and Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Meadows is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 7.6 points. McCowan is averaging 23.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.