Lindenwood (MO) plays Southeast Missouri State, seeks 5th straight road win

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (19-7, 15-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-21, 3-14 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hits the road against Southeast Missouri State trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Redhawks are 4-9 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 15-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) is eighth in the OVC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 6.6.

Southeast Missouri State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.5 points for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

