Lindenwood (MO) Lions face the Tennessee State Tigers, aim for 7th straight victory

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-7, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-16, 3-10 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-7, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-16, 3-10 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) will attempt to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Tennessee State.

The Tigers are 5-5 in home games. Tennessee State gives up 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Lions are 11-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) is fourth in the OVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Mykayla Cunningham averaging 3.0.

Tennessee State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.