Lindenwood (MO) faces UT Martin for conference matchup

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (14-7, 10-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 6-6 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (14-7, 10-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 6-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays UT Martin in OVC action Thursday.

The Skyhawks are 5-6 in home games. UT Martin is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 10-2 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents. Lindenwood (MO) averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UT Martin gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Rubel is averaging 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Anaya Brown is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.7 points for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.