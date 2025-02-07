Lindenwood (MO) faces Tennessee State on 6-game win streak

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-7, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-16, 3-10 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-7, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-16, 3-10 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Lions take on Tennessee State.

The Tigers are 5-5 on their home court. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 3.0.

The Lions have gone 11-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State scores 64.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 65.0 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker is averaging 11.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Somah Kamara is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.9 points. Gracy Wernli is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

