Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana after Bass’ 30-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-16, 4-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (12-14, 7-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana after Reggie Bass scored 30 points in Lindenwood’s 73-60 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 10-3 at home. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anias Futrell averaging 4.2.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-11 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood averages 70.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 73.6 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Jadis Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Campion is averaging 4.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

