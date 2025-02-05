Lindenwood faces UT Martin after Browning’s 27-point game

Lindenwood Lions (10-13, 5-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 5-7 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (10-13, 5-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-14, 5-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits UT Martin after Markeith Browning II scored 27 points in Lindenwood’s 76-70 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-2 in home games. UT Martin ranks third in the OVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 5.3.

The Lions are 5-7 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

UT Martin averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Browning is averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

