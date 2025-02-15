Lilly scores 23 as Brown knocks off Pennsylvania 82-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 23 points in Brown’s 82-72 victory against Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Lilly…

Lilly also contributed five assists for the Bears (12-10, 4-5 Ivy League). Landon Lewis scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks. AJ Lesburt Jr. had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Quakers (6-16, 2-7) were led by Ethan Roberts, who recorded 26 points. Sam Brown added 19 points for Pennsylvania. Nick Spinoso had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

