Liberty visits Jacksonville State, seeks 20th victory this season

Liberty Lady Flames (19-6, 12-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-16, 4-11 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Flames visit the Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-4 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames have gone 12-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Jacksonville State is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.1% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Flames square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentina Saric is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.6 points. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Bella Smuda is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.