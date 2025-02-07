Liberty hosts Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-15, 1-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (18-5, 6-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-15, 1-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (18-5, 6-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Liberty after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 9-2 in home games. Liberty has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats are 1-9 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Liberty averages 77.6 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 77.0 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 12.7 points. Taelon Peter is shooting 56.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Boykin is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 19.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 1-9, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

