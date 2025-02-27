Liberty hosts Pierre and Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-9, 11-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (22-5, 10-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-9, 11-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (22-5, 10-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Liberty after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 23 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-65 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 11-2 in home games. Liberty is the best team in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 11-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taelon Peter is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

