Liberty hosts Louisiana Tech after Newman’s 22-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 5-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 5-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 5-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 5-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Liberty after Sean Newman Jr. scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 66-61 overtime victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Flames have gone 8-2 at home. Liberty is the leader in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in conference games. Louisiana Tech has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Liberty averages 77.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 68.0 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 13.7 more points per game (75.9) than Liberty allows (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Batcho is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Newman is averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.