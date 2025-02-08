Lewis scores 22, Toledo beats James Madison 72-69

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 22 points as Toledo beat James Madison 72-69 on Saturday. Lewis also contributed…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 22 points as Toledo beat James Madison 72-69 on Saturday.

Lewis also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (15-8, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 16 points while going 7 of 15 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Isaiah Adams shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Mark Freeman led the Dukes (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four assists. Bryce Lindsay added 12 points and six assists for James Madison. Xavier Brown had 11 points. The loss broke the Dukes’ five-game winning streak.

Lewis scored 12 points in the first half and Toledo went into halftime trailing 41-38. Toledo pulled off the victory after a 17-2 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-41 with 15:37 left in the half. Lewis scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

