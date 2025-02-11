Lewis leads Toledo against Miami (OH) after 22-point outing

Toledo Rockets (15-8, 8-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-5, 9-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (15-8, 8-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-5, 9-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -3.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Miami (OH) after Sam Lewis scored 22 points in Toledo’s 72-69 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The RedHawks are 11-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC scoring 81.4 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Rockets are 8-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 81.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 77.5 Toledo gives up. Toledo scores 6.5 more points per game (78.8) than Miami (OH) gives up (72.3).

The RedHawks and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Rockets. Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

