Lewis layup lifts Marist past Siena 65-64

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 14 points and his layup with 24 seconds left lifted Marist past Siena 65-64 on Friday night.

Lewis shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes (17-5, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 12 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Tarik Watson had eight points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (11-14, 6-8) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Justice Shoats added 16 points and three steals for Siena. Major Freeman had 16 points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Marist visits Merrimack and Siena travels to play Sacred Heart.

